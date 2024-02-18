The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will get back to basics on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. In addition to being played in Indianapolis for the first time since 1985, the 2024 NBA All-Star Game will also return to the traditional conference versus conference format the league abandoned in 2020. Milwaukee Bucks leader Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead the East into battle against a star-studded West team led by Los Angeles Lakers' superstar LeBron James. Which team are you going to trust with your 2024 NBA All-Star Game picks and which numbers should you target with your 2024 NBA All-Star Game score predictions?

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET. The West is favored by 2.5 points and the over/under is 362.5 points in the latest 2024 NBA All-Star Game odds, giving you plenty of options for 2024 NBA All-Star Game score projections. SportsLine's team of experts have teamed up to give you NBA betting advice and NBA score predictions needed to make the best 2024 NBA All-Star Game picks possible.

Their team of experts include Matthew Severance (108-57 NBA run), Alex Selesnick (158-95 NBA), and Bruce Marshall (50-34-1 NBA). Severance's NBA picks on SportsLine returned more than $3,500 for $100 bettors over the 2021-22 and 2022-23 NBA seasons. He also is 108-57 (+1924) with his last 165 NBA picks. Selesnick has been crushing his NBA prop picks, going 158-95 over his last 253 picks.

Top 2024 NBA All-Star Game predictions

One of the NBA All-Star Game score projections is from Matt Severance, who is 108-57 (+1924) with his last 165 NBA picks. He is predicting the West beats the East in a 174-170 thriller.

The NBA All-Star Game is traditionally known for scoring prowess rather than stout defense and the West has a deep roster with a ton of firepower. LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be the starting five. All-Star veterans Steph Curry, Kawhi Leonard, Karl Anthony-Towns, Devin Booker, Paul George and Anthony Davis will come off the bench, so this side won't be lacking in scoring help.

While the East still has star power in Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid's absence will still loom large. The East also has four players playing in their first All-Star game in Paolo Banchero, Scottie Barnes, Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Maxey. While the new talent can help keep this game close, Severance is giving the edge to the team with more NBA All-Star Game experience. See the rest of the experts' NBA score projections here.

2024 NBA All-Star Game odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Sunday, Feb. 18

2024 NBA All-Star Game

East vs. West (-3, 362.5)

8 p.m. ET