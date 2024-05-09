Former NBA big man Glen "Big Baby" Davis was been sentenced to 40 months in prison on Thursday after it was determined that he defrauded the NBA's healthcare plan. Davis, 38, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release in addition to the 40-month prison term.

In November 2023, Davis was found guilty of health care fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to make false statements, and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud. As a result of those charges, the former NBA power forward was facing up to 20 years in prison.

Davis, along with several other former NBA players, defrauded the NBA's insurance plan for players and their family members of more than $5 million. The scheme lasted for at least four years. These players would submit false claims for dental services and other medical procedures that never took place.

Over the years, Davis submitted a grand total of $132,000 worth of claims. The former Boston Celtics draft pick stated that he received $27,200 worth of dental work performed in October 2019. However, authorities determined that Davis was actually in Las Vegas and later flew to Paris on that very same day.

Former NBA players Terrance Williams and Will Bynum were also convicted in the case. Williams, who was the ringleader, received a 10-year prison sentence, while Bynum received an 18-month prison sentence.

Davis put together averages of 8.0 points and 4.4 rebounds in eight NBA seasons playing for the Celtics, Orlando Magic, and Los Angeles Clippers. He helped the Celtics win an NBA title in 2008.