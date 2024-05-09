The No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the No. 5 seed Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals on Thursday night. The Thunder came out in Game 1 and defended their home court. On Tuesday, Oklahoma City defeated the Mavericks handily 117-95. Maxi Kleber (shoulder) and Greg Brown (personal) will miss Game 2 for the Mavericks.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The Thunder are 5-point favorites in the latest Mavericks vs. Thunder odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 218.5. Before making any Thunder vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model entered the conference semifinals in the 2024 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 94-61 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following the model has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mavericks vs. Thunder and just locked in its 2024 NBA playoff predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Thunder vs. Mavericks:

Mavericks vs. Thunder spread: Oklahoma City -5

Mavericks vs. Thunder over/under: 218.5 points

Mavericks vs. Thunder money line: Oklahoma City -200, Dallas +167

OKC: The Thunder are 8-1 against the spread in their past nine games

DAL: The Mavs are 14-6 against the spread in their last 20 games

Mavericks vs. Thunder picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Thunder can cover

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is an all-around playmaker on the floor. Gilgeous-Alexander has great court vision as a passer while creating his own shot with ease. He can thrive in the mid-range or getting into the lane. The former Kentucky standout is averaging team-highs in scoring (27.6), assists (5.8), and steals (1.4) in the 2024 NBA playoffs. On Tuesday, he totaled 29 points, nine boards, and nine assists.

Forward Jalen Williams has been an impactful force in the frontcourt. Williams uses his length to his advantage as a defender and has the lateral quickness to stay in front of ball handlers. The Santa Clara product has the offensive talent to score from all three levels. He logs 20.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and five assists per game in the playoffs. In Game 1, he notched 18 points, five rebounds, and five assists. See which team to pick here.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic can go off in any contest. Doncic may not be the quickest player on the court but he gets to his spots on the floor consistently. The five-time All-Star is a superb floor general and facilitator. He currently leads the squad in points (28.3), rebounds (8.4), and assists (9.4) in the playoffs. On May 3 versus the Clippers, Doncic racked up 28 points, seven rebounds, and 13 assists.

Guard Kyrie Irving is a fearless playmaker with the ball. Irving has an outstanding offensive arsenal with a reliable perimeter shot. He can score a bunch of points in the blink of an eye. Irving averages 25.6 points, five rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game thus far in the postseason. In the closeout win over Los Angeles, Irving had 30 points, four assists, and two steals. See which team to pick here.

How to make Thunder vs. Mavericks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 221 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mavericks vs. Thunder, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $2,800 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.