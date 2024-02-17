The NBA will showcase four events as part of 2024 NBA All-Star Saturday on Feb. 17 in Indianapolis. In addition to the usual trilogy of the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk contest, a new event is on the horizon, pitting New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. The sharpshooters will battle in the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-point Challenge at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Steph vs. Sabrina 3-Point Contest rules

This event will follow a similar rules format as the standard 3-Point Contest. Both participants will go through four racks with four game balls and one money ball on each. A fifth rack will have all "money balls" and the contestants can choose their spot for that portion. There are also two long-range shots. The game balls are worth one point, the "money balls" are worth two and the long-range shots award three points.

The official rules state that Curry will shoot from NBA range, while Ionescu will utilize the WNBA 3-point line. However, Ionescu told reporters that she practices from NBA range and plans to use that line as well. She will use a regulation WNBA ball, while Curry will use a standard NBA ball. See who to back at SportsLine.

Steph vs. Sabrina preview

Curry is enjoying a dominant season from the 3-point line, and he will aim to stay hot on Saturday. Curry leads the NBA with 250 3-pointers this season, and he is shooting 42.3% on a league-leading 591 3-point attempts. Curry also leads the league in free throw percentage (92.7%), illustrating his picturesque shooting stroke, and he is averaging more than 28 points per game. History is also quite kind to Curry, as he is No. 1 in the history of the NBA with more than 3,600 3-point field goals. Curry also has the single-season record with 402 3-pointers in 2015-16, and he has four of the top five seasons in 3-pointers in league history.

However, Ionescu is up to the challenge in this competition, and she showed that in the 2023 WNBA 3-point Contest. Ionescu won that crown by scoring 37 of a possible 40 points in the final round, setting the record for either the NBA or WNBA in a single round. She is also the all-time leader in 3-pointers (128) in a single WNBA season, set in 2023, and Ionescu finished in the top three of the WNBA with 44.8% 3-point shooting last season. She also made at least six 3-pointers in nine different games during the 2023 campaign, including the second-most (eight) in any WNBA game ever. See who to back here.

