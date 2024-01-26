Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Dallas 24-20, Atlanta 18-26

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBATV

What to Know

The Hawks will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

The Hawks managed to keep up with the Warriors until halftime on Wednesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Atlanta suffered a bruising 134-112 defeat at the hands of Golden State. The Hawks found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 15.9% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks managed to keep up with the Suns until halftime on Wednesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Dallas suffered a grim 132-109 defeat to Phoenix. The loss hurts even more since the Mavericks were up 46-30 with 8:41 left in the second.

Despite the loss, the Mavericks got a solid performance out of Luka Doncic, who scored 34 points along with nine assists and eight rebounds. The match was Doncic's sixth in a row with at least 30 points.

Atlanta's loss dropped their record down to 18-26. As for Dallas, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 24-20 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hawks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Mavericks (currently ranked second in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Hawks came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mavericks in their previous matchup back in April of 2023, sneaking past 132-130. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was the Mavericks' Kyrie Irving, who scored 41 points along with five rebounds. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Hawks still be able to contain him? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Dallas is a slight 2-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 244.5 points.

Series History

Atlanta and Dallas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.