The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder will look to earn the sweep over the eighth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans when they meet in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round matchup on Monday. Oklahoma City defeated New Orleans 106-85 on Saturday to take a commanding 3-0 series lead. The Thunder (57-25), who registered their first winning record since 2019-2020, will look to advance to the second round for the first time since reaching the conference finals in 2015-2016. The Pelicans (49-33), who have lost five of their past six games, last advanced to the second round in 2017-2018, where they lost in five games to the Warriors.

Tip-off from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Thunder are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Thunder vs. Pelicans odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 205.5. Before making any Pelicans vs. Thunder picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model entered the second week of the 2024 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 90-58 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following the model has seen huge returns.



Now, the model has set its sights on Thunder vs. Pelicans and just locked in its picks and Game 4 predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Pelicans vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Pelicans spread: Oklahoma City -4.5

Thunder vs. Pelicans over/under: 205.5 points

Thunder vs. Pelicans money line: Oklahoma City -192, New Orleans +160

OKC: The Thunder have hit the money line in 57 of their last 79 games (+19.60 units)

NO: The Pelicans have hit the first-half money line in 55 of their last 83 games (+23.80 units)

Thunder vs. Pelicans picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Thunder can cover

Point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to torch the Pelicans. He nearly registered a double-double in the Game 3 win, scoring 24 points, while dishing out eight assists, grabbing five rebounds and adding four steals. In three postseason games, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 28.3 points, 5.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes. He poured in 33 points and added five assists, three rebounds and two steals in a 124-92 victory in Game 2.

Also having his way against New Orleans is forward Jalen Williams. The second-year player has scored 21 points in back-to-back games in the series and just missed a double-double in Game 3. In that contest, he added nine rebounds and five assists. In three postseason games, he is averaging 20.3 points, seven rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 36.7 minutes. In 71 regular-season games, all starts, he averaged 19.1 points, 4.5 assists, four rebounds and 1.1 steals. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Shooting guard C.J. McCollum is one of five New Orleans players averaging 10 or more points this postseason. McCollum opened the series with a 20-point, six-assist and three-rebound performance. He followed that up with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists, and had 16 points, seven assists and five boards in Game 3. During the regular season, he played in 66 games, all starts, and averaged 20 points, 4.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 32.7 minutes. During the regular season, McCollum ranked No. 1 in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 42.9% from long range.

Small forward Brandon Ingram has scored 10 or more points in each of the last 10 games for New Orleans. His best game during that stretch was a 24-point, six-rebound and six-assist effort in a 105-98 win over Sacramento on April 19. He had 19 points and four rebounds in Saturday's Game 3 loss. In three postseason games, he is averaging 16.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and one block in 35.7 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Pelicans vs. Thunder picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 210 points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can see the picks only at SportsLine.

So who wins Thunder vs. Pelicans, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pelicans vs. Thunder spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 90-58 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.