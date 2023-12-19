Halftime Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, the Hawks look much better today on their home court. Sitting on a score of 61-52, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

If the Hawks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-15 in no time. On the other hand, the Pistons will have to make due with a 2-25 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Detroit 2-24, Atlanta 10-15

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

The Hawks will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. The Atlanta Hawks and the Detroit Pistons will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on December 18th at State Farm Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Hawks found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 127-119 to Cleveland.

The Hawks' loss came about despite a quality game from Trae Young, who shot 7-for-12 from long range and dropped a double-double on 35 points and ten assists. The matchup was Young's third in a row with at least 30 points. Less helpful for the Hawks was Dejounte Murray's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Hawks struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. They are 1-2 when they can't control their own glass like that.

Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 23rd straight loss. They suffered a bruising 146-114 defeat at the hands of Milwaukee. The Pistons have struggled against the Bucks recently, as their game on Saturday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Atlanta has been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-15 record this season. As for Detroit, they bumped their record down to 2-24 with that defeat, which was their 11th straight on the road.

Monday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Hawks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.1 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Pistons, though, as they've been averaging 16 turnovers per game. Given the Hawks' sizeable advantage in that area, the Pistons will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Hawks didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Pistons in their previous meeting back in November, but they still walked away with a 126-120 win. Will the Hawks repeat their success, or do the Pistons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Atlanta is a big 11-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 10.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 244.5 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.