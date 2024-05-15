The second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs is in full swing, and both the Knicks and Nuggets picked up pivotal Game 5 wins on Tuesday night. The Knicks ran away from the Pacers for a 30-point victory at Madison Square Garden to take a 3-2 series lead. Jalen Brunson had 44 points as New York returned the favor following a blowout loss in Game 4. In the West, Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets to their first home win of the series against the Timberwolves. Jokic scored 40 points and had another 13 assists as Denver won its third game in a row to take a 3-2 series lead.

The Pacers and Wolves will both try to keep their seasons alive at home later this week.

The Celtics, meanwhile, can become the first team to reach the conference finals on Wednesday. Boston carries a 3-1 series lead into Game 5 against the Cavaliers, who missed star guard Donovan Mitchell in Game 4. The Celtics, who are 7-2 in these playoffs, have the chance to close things out at home and reach the Eastern Conference finals for the sixth time in eight years.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, the top-seeded Thunder can retake the series lead against the Mavericks. OKC stormed back to win Game 4 on Monday and even the series, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will try to lead his team to another win against Luka Doncic, who is averaging 22 points per game against the Thunder -- his lowest mark of any playoff series in his career.

The postseason field started with 20 teams. The Warriors, Kings, Hawks and Bulls were ousted in the Play-In Tournament before the Pelicans, Suns, Clippers, Lakers, Heat, 76ers, Bucks and Magic were eliminated in the first round.

Here's a look at the upcoming schedule, as well as all the playoff scores.

Tuesday's playoff scores:



Game 5: Knicks 121, Pacers 91 -- New York leads 3-2

Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 97 -- Denver leads 3-2



Below is a look at the complete playoff bracket.

2024 NBA playoff bracket

Upcoming NBA playoffs schedule

(All times Eastern)

Wednesday, May 15

Game 5: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 5: Thunder vs. Mavericks, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Thursday, May 16

Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Friday, May 17

Game 6*: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 6: Pacers vs. Knicks, TBD, ESPN/fubo

Saturday, May 18

Game 6*: Mavericks vs. Thunder, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Sunday, May 19

Game 7*: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, TBD

Game 7*: Knicks vs. Pacers, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 7*: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, TBD

Monday, May 20

Game 7*: Thunder vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., TNT

NBA playoffs: Second-round scores

Celtics vs. Cavaliers

Game 1: Celtics 120, Cavaliers 95

Game 2: Cavaliers 118, Celtics 94

Game 3: Celtics 106, Cavaliers 93

Game 4: Celtics 109, Cavaliers 102

Knicks vs. Pacers

Game 1: Knicks 121, Pacers 117

Game 2: Knicks 130, Pacers 121

Game 3: Pacers 111, Knicks 106

Game 4: Pacers 121, Knicks 89

Game 5: Knicks 121, Pacers 91

Thunder vs. Mavericks

Game 1: Thunder 117, Mavericks 95

Game 2: Mavericks 119, Thunder 110

Game 3: Mavericks 105, Thunder 101

Game 4: Thunder 100, Mavericks 96

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

Game 1: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 99

Game 2: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 80

Game 3: Nuggets 117, Timberwolves 90

Game 4: Nuggets 115, Timberwolves 107

Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 97

NBA playoffs: First-round scores



Celtics vs. Heat

Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94

Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101

Game 3: Celtics 104, Heat 84

Game 4: Celtics 102, Heat 88

Game 5: Celtics 118, Heat 84

(Boston wins series 4-1)

Knicks vs. 76ers

Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104

Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101

Game 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114

Game 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92

Game 5: 76ers 112, Knicks 106 (OT)

Game 6: Knicks 118, 76ers 115

(Knicks win series 4-2)

Bucks vs. Pacers

Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94

Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108

Game 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118 (OT)

Game 4: Pacers 126, Bucks 113

Game 5: Bucks 115, Pacers 92

Game 6: Pacers 120, Bucks 98

(Indiana wins series 4-2)

Cavaliers vs. Magic

Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83

Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86

Game 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83

Game 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89

Game 5: Cavaliers 104, Magic 103

Game 6: Magic 103, Cavaliers 96

Game 7: Cavaliers 106, Magic 94

(Cleveland wins series 4-3)

Thunder vs. Pelicans

Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92

Game 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92

Game 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85

Game 4: Thunder 97, Pelicans 89

(Oklahoma City wins series 4-0)

Nuggets vs. Lakers

Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99

Game 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105

Game 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108

Game 5: Nuggets 108, Lakers 106

(Denver wins series 4-1)

Timberwolves vs. Suns

Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93

Game 3: Timberwolves 126, Suns 109

Game 4: Timberwolves 122, Suns 116

(Minnesota wins series 4-0)

Clippers vs. Mavericks

Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97

Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93

Game 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90

Game 4: Clippers 116, Mavericks 111

Game 5: Mavericks 123, Clippers 93

Game 6: Mavericks 114, Clippers 101

(Dallas wins series 4-2)