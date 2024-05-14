The NBA announced on Tuesday that Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert had been fined $75,000 for making the money sign gesture toward officials during the Wolves' 115-107 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. The league called the gesture "inappropriate" and "unprofessional," while also saying that the gesture "questions the integrity of the league and its game officials."

Gobert made the gesture with just over four minutes left of the Wolves' loss on Sunday after Gobert was called for a push in the back offensive foul call while trying to secure an offensive rebound. It was Gobert's fifth foul of the night, and while walking back on defense after the foul was called, the recently named Defensive Player of the Year made the money sign gesture with both hands.

This isn't the first time Gobert has been fined for this gesture. Back in March, he was fined $100,000 for doing the same money gesture during a game against the Cavaliers. After that game, Gobert called into question that gambling is influencing the outcome of the games, which is likely why the first fine was so hefty. Because of his previous fine, the league did note that they took that into account when handing down this punishment.

And while Gobert may not agree with the fine, you can see clearly on that play that he does shove Jamal Murray in the back while trying to fight for positioning to grab an offensive board. Whether you agree that it should be a foul or not, the officials are going to call that foul 10 times out of 10.

Here's the foul in question:

It was also the second needless foul in as many possessions by Gobert down the stretch, with the previous one being a moving screen, wiping away an opportunity for Minnesota to cut into Denver's lead. Gobert dipped his hip into Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on that possession, picking up his fourth foul. You can argue that both instances are light contact, especially considering how much more contact officials are allowing in the postseason, but Gobert has to know better than to pick up two costly fouls with his team down 10 points trying to stage a comeback.

Gobert likely expected the fine from the league, but with that game behind him and the Wolves, they must now focus on what will surely be a tough Game 5 in Denver. The Nuggets shifted the momentum by winning back-to-back games to climb out of a 0-2 deficit, and now the Timberwolves will need to figure out a way to answer back.