Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: New York 0-1, Atlanta 0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

What to Know

The Knicks and the Hawks are an even 5-5 against one another since May of 2021, but not for long. The New York Knicks will head out on the road to face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at State Farm Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Knicks couldn't capitalize on their home-court advantage in their season opener. They fell to Boston 108-104.

The losing side was boosted by Immanuel Quickley, who earned 24 points along with 6 rebounds.

Even though they lost, the Knicks were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Celtics only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Hawks last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 116-110 hit to the loss column at the hands of Charlotte. The Hawks found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Despite the loss, the Hawks got a solid performance out of Jalen Johnson, who earned 21 points along with 7 rebounds.

New York's loss dropped their record down to 0-1. As for Atlanta, their defeat also dropped their record down to an identical 0-1.

The Knicks are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 45-35-2 record against the spread.

The Knicks took their victory against the Hawks in their previous meeting back in February by a conclusive 122-101. Will the Knicks repeat their success, or do the Hawks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Atlanta is a slight 1-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is set at 229.5 points.

Series History

Atlanta and New York both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.