Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Sacramento 17-12, Atlanta 12-18

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.00

What to Know

The Hawks will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

The Hawks' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They fell to Chicago 118-113. The loss hurts even more since the Hawks were up 54-42 with 1:55 left in the second.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 16.2% worse than the opposition, a fact the Kings found out the hard way on Tuesday. The matchup between Sacramento and Portland wasn't particularly close, with Sacramento falling 130-113. The Kings have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Kings' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of De'Aaron Fox, who scored 43 points along with eight rebounds, and Domantas Sabonis who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 12 rebounds. Sabonis hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for 12 straight games.

Atlanta has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost nine of their last 12 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-18 record this season. As for Sacramento, their defeat dropped their record down to 17-12.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Hawks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 122.3 points per game (they're ranked third in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been averaging 117.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Hawks skirted past the Kings 120-117 in their previous matchup back in January. Will the Hawks repeat their success, or do the Kings have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Sacramento is a slight 1-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hawks as a 1-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 252 points.

Series History

Atlanta and Sacramento both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.