The Minnesota Timberwolves have shocked even their own fans with the beginning of their 2024 NBA playoffs matchup against the Nuggets. The Wolves won the first two games in Denver before returning home to Minnesota on Friday. Anthony Edwards is averaging 35 points to begin the series as the 22-year-old is emerging as one of the top young players in the league. Is he a must-roster for Friday NBA lineups in a two-game slate that also includes the Knicks vs. Pacers for daily Fantasy basketball players to make NBA DFS picks from?

The Pacers return home in desperate need of a win after dropping the first two games in New York. Should you roster their top options from the NBA DFS player pool such as Tyrese Haliburton or Pascal Siakam on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? T.J. McConnell had 10 points and 12 assists in Game 2, and coach Rick Carlisle received some criticism for not playing McConnell late in the defeat, so could he play more minutes and outperform his price tag for NBA DFS lineups? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, May 10

For Friday, one of Kaylor's top NBA DFS picks is Timberwolves power forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns ($7,000 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel). Towns is averaging 23.5 points and eight rebounds over the first two games of this series. After averaging just 28.5 minutes in the series against the Suns coming off his torn meniscus, Towns has played at least 31 minutes in each of the first two games versus Denver as he seems to have his conditioning back up and playing with more confidence in his knee.

Towns averaged 21.8 points and 8.3 rebounds over 62 games this season, averaging more than 20.5 points for the eighth straight season over his nine-year career. He had 27 points and 12 rebounds in Game 2, and with Rudy Gobert back in the lineup for tonight, that means Towns won't have to defend Nikola Jokic as often, allowing Towns to focus more on his offense. With the Timberwolves returning home with incredible confidence after two shocking victories in Denver, Kaylor expects another big performance from Towns.

Another part of Kaylor's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. ($6,700 on DraftKings and $7,300 on FanDuel). Porter averaged 22.8 points and 8.4 rebounds during Denver's first-round victory against the Lakers. He struggled in Game 2 against the Timberwolves with 9 points on 4 of 12 shooting, but Porter scored 20 points in Game 1. Kaylor expects a bounceback performance similar to his postseason trends on Friday.

If the Nuggets have any chance at turning this season around, the defending NBA champions need to win on Friday, and Porter would be a main piece toward making that possible. Porter ranked third on the team in scoring (16.7 ppg) and second in rebounding (7.0) during the regular season. He doesn't come with a huge price tag, but Porter can be a strong asset to NBA DFS lineups on Friday. See Kaylor's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, May 10

