There are seven NBA games on Monday that the SportsLine Projection Model has simulated 10,000 times. The games had a wide range of betting lines, with the Houston Rockets (+13) against the Boston Celtics being the biggest spread, while the tilt between the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies (-1.5) is the closest.

After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a perfect NBA parlay. Here are the model's top three picks for today's games:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

DAL MEM 1.5 224.5 67% See Pick Here GS PHO -4.5 236 61% See Pick Here MIA UTA -7.5 226 59% See Pick Here

Despite paying out $696 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 24% of the time. That works out to an expected return of $168 for a $100 bet.

Before locking in any NBA picks, you should visit SportsLine to see what the model is saying about every game. Combine all three of these picks for an epic NBA parlay.