Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Boston Celtics

Regular Season Records: Miami 44-38, Boston 57-25

How To Watch

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Miami 1, Boston 0

On Friday, the Miami Heat will fight it out against the Boston Celtics in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Celtics are expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Heat this last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

On Wednesday, Miami beat Boston 123-116. The win came about thanks to a strong surge in the second quarter to overcome a 62-49 deficit. Jimmy Butler was a one-man wrecking crew for the Heat since he earned 35 points along with 7 assists and 6 steals.

The Heat were dropping bombs up and down the court in the victory and finished the game with 16 threes. The Heat are 12-3 when they drop that many from long range.

The Heat are on top in this series right now, leading the Celtics 1-0. Come back here after the game to see if the Heat can scoop up another win or if the Celtics can turn things around.

Odds

Boston are a big 9-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 215.5 points.

