Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Chicago 5-12, Brooklyn 7-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBC Sports Chicago

What to Know

The Bulls and the Nets are an even 5-5 against one another since May of 2021, but not for long. The Chicago Bulls will head out on the road to face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Barclays Center. The Bulls are limping into the match on a three-game losing streak.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Bulls found out the hard way on Friday. They fell 121-108 to Toronto.

The Bulls' loss came about despite a quality game from Zach LaVine, who scored 36 points.

Meanwhile, the Nets' three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They took down Miami 112-97.

Chicago has not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-12 record this season. As for Brooklyn, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-8.

The Bulls are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Currently 11-3-1 against the spread, Brooklyn has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Chicago is only 5-11-1 ATS.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bulls haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.6 turnovers per game (they're ranked second in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Nets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Brooklyn is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 219 points.

Series History

Brooklyn and Chicago both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.

Nov 03, 2023 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Chicago 107

Feb 24, 2023 - Chicago 131 vs. Brooklyn 87

Feb 09, 2023 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Chicago 105

Jan 04, 2023 - Chicago 121 vs. Brooklyn 112

Nov 01, 2022 - Chicago 108 vs. Brooklyn 99

Jan 12, 2022 - Brooklyn 138 vs. Chicago 112

Dec 04, 2021 - Chicago 111 vs. Brooklyn 107

Nov 08, 2021 - Chicago 118 vs. Brooklyn 95

May 15, 2021 - Brooklyn 105 vs. Chicago 91

May 11, 2021 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Chicago 107

Injury Report for the Nets

Dennis Smith Jr.: Out (Back)

Nicolas Claxton: Out (Ankle)

Cameron Thomas: Out (Ankle)

Ben Simmons: Out (Back)

Injury Report for the Bulls