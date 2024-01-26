Halftime Report

Down seven at the end of the first quarter, the Timberwolves now have the lead. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Nets 60-48.

If the Timberwolves keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 32-13 in no time. On the other hand, the Nets will have to make due with a 17-27 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Minnesota 31-13, Brooklyn 17-26

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports North Plus

Bally Sports North Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Minnesota Timberwolves will head out on the road to face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 25th at Barclays Center. The Nets do have the home-court advantage, but the Timberwolves are expected to win by four points.

Even though the Timberwolves have not done well against the Wizards recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. Minnesota came out on top against Washington by a score of 118-107.

The Timberwolves got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Rudy Gobert out in front who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 16 rebounds. Gobert hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for ten straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Anthony Edwards, who scored 38 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 108-103 to New York. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Nets in their matchups with the Knicks: they've now lost four in a row.

The Nets' loss came about despite a quality game from Mikal Bridges, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 36 points and 5 assists.

Minnesota's victory bumped their record up to 31-13. As for Brooklyn, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 17-26 record this season.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a blowout: The Timberwolves just can't miss this season, having made 48.9% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Nets, though, as they've only made 46% of their shots per game this season. Given the Timberwolves' sizeable advantage in that area, the Nets will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Timberwolves didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Nets in their previous matchup back in April of 2023, but they still walked away with a 107-102 victory. Will the Timberwolves repeat their success, or do the Nets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a 4-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 217 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.