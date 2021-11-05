The New York Knicks aim to keep a positive start going with a high-profile road contest on Friday. The Knicks are 5-3 on the season, including a 3-1 road record, and New York visits Fiserv Forum to take on the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks have lost three straight home games as the team deals with extensive injury issues. Milwaukee is just 4-4 on the season after winning the 2021 NBA championship.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bucks as four-point home favorites, and tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 217 in the latest Knicks vs. Bucks odds.

Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Knicks vs. Bucks:

Knicks vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -4

Knicks vs. Bucks over-under: 217 points

Knicks vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -170, Knicks +145

NYK: The Knicks are 4-4 against the spread in 2021-22

MIL: The Bucks are 4-4 against the spread this season

Why the Knicks can cover

New York's offense is vastly improved this season, with impressive shot creation personnel. In addition to Kemba Walker's influence at point guard, Evan Fournier is shooting 41 percent from three-point range and averaging 16.4 points per game this season. Returnees are also playing well in Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, with Randle averaging 20.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, and Barrett adding 19.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest.

As a team, the Knicks are scoring 112.7 points per 100 possessions, a top-five mark in the NBA, with top-three marks in true shooting percentage and three-point percentage. Milwaukee profiles as a strong defensive team, but the Bucks' injuries have limited their effectiveness this season. New York brings back the bones of a top-five defense from a year ago, and the Knicks are well-coached and physical on the defensive end of the floor.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee is the reigning NBA champion, putting together a dominant run a season ago. The Bucks have established top-tier units on offense and defense when at full strength, ranking as a top-five team in field-goal percentage on both ends last season. This season, Milwaukee's numbers are lagging behind due to injury absences, but Giannis Antetokounmpo remains an elite player. He is averaging 27.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.0 blocks per game, with the reigning NBA Finals MVP also shooting 61.1 percent on two-point attempts.

New York's defense is No. 25 in the NBA in defensive rating right now, with below-average marks in turnover creation, defensive rebounding and free-throw rate allowed this season. Milwaukee can contest shots at a high level and, when the Knicks miss, the Bucks are an outstanding defensive rebounding team in grabbing 74.2 percent of available rebounds.

How to make Knicks vs. Bucks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 209 points.

