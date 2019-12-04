Bulls vs. Grizzlies: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Chicago (home) vs. Memphis (away)

Current Records: Chicago 7-14; Memphis 6-14

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Chicago Bulls are heading back home. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at United Center. Chicago will be hoping to build upon the 110-102 win they picked up against Memphis the last time they played in October.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, the Bulls took down the Sacramento Kings 113-106 on Monday. Among those leading the charge for Chicago was PG Zach LaVine, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 28 points.

Meanwhile, Memphis ended up a good deal behind the Indiana Pacers when they played, losing 117-104. The losing side was boosted by PF Jaren Jackson Jr., who had 31 points.

Chicago is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.

Chicago's win lifted them to 7-14 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 6-14. We'll see if the Bulls can repeat their recent success or if the Grizzlies bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Bulls are a solid 6-point favorite against the Grizzlies.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago have won seven out of their last nine games against Memphis.