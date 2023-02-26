Who's Playing

Washington @ Chicago

Current Records: Washington 28-31; Chicago 27-33

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Washington Wizards at 3:30 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at United Center. The Bulls should still be feeling good after a victory, while Washington will be looking to regain their footing.

Everything came up roses for Chicago at home against the Brooklyn Nets this past Friday as the team secured a 131-87 win. The oddsmakers were on Chicago's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Their shooting guard Zach LaVine did his thing and had 32 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, Washington was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 115-109 to the New York Knicks. Washington's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Kristaps Porzingis, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and six rebounds.

Chicago was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting last month as they fell 100-97 to the Wizards. Maybe the Bulls will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Bally Sports Southwest Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Bulls are a 4-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Chicago have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Washington.