Who's Playing
Washington @ Chicago
Current Records: Washington 28-31; Chicago 27-33
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Washington Wizards at 3:30 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at United Center. The Bulls should still be feeling good after a victory, while Washington will be looking to regain their footing.
Everything came up roses for Chicago at home against the Brooklyn Nets this past Friday as the team secured a 131-87 win. The oddsmakers were on Chicago's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Their shooting guard Zach LaVine did his thing and had 32 points along with six boards.
Meanwhile, Washington was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 115-109 to the New York Knicks. Washington's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Kristaps Porzingis, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and six rebounds.
Chicago was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting last month as they fell 100-97 to the Wizards. Maybe the Bulls will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $60.00
Odds
The Bulls are a 4-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Chicago have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Washington.
- Jan 11, 2023 - Washington 100 vs. Chicago 97
- Dec 07, 2022 - Chicago 115 vs. Washington 111
- Oct 21, 2022 - Washington 102 vs. Chicago 100
- Mar 29, 2022 - Chicago 107 vs. Washington 94
- Jan 07, 2022 - Chicago 130 vs. Washington 122
- Jan 01, 2022 - Chicago 120 vs. Washington 119
- Feb 08, 2021 - Washington 105 vs. Chicago 101
- Dec 31, 2020 - Chicago 133 vs. Washington 130
- Dec 29, 2020 - Chicago 115 vs. Washington 107
- Feb 23, 2020 - Chicago 126 vs. Washington 117
- Feb 11, 2020 - Washington 126 vs. Chicago 114
- Jan 15, 2020 - Chicago 115 vs. Washington 106
- Dec 18, 2019 - Chicago 110 vs. Washington 109
- Apr 03, 2019 - Chicago 115 vs. Washington 114
- Mar 20, 2019 - Chicago 126 vs. Washington 120
- Feb 09, 2019 - Washington 134 vs. Chicago 125
- Dec 28, 2018 - Chicago 101 vs. Washington 92
- Apr 01, 2018 - Chicago 113 vs. Washington 94
- Feb 10, 2018 - Washington 101 vs. Chicago 90
- Dec 31, 2017 - Washington 114 vs. Chicago 110
- Mar 17, 2017 - Washington 112 vs. Chicago 107
- Jan 10, 2017 - Washington 101 vs. Chicago 99
- Dec 21, 2016 - Washington 107 vs. Chicago 97
- Nov 12, 2016 - Chicago 106 vs. Washington 95
- Mar 16, 2016 - Washington 117 vs. Chicago 96
- Feb 24, 2016 - Chicago 109 vs. Washington 104
- Jan 11, 2016 - Washington 114 vs. Chicago 100