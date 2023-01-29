Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Cleveland

Current Records: Los Angeles 28-24; Cleveland 30-21

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 29 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland will need to watch out since the Clippers have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid win over the Atlanta Hawks this past Saturday, winning 120-113. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 32 points and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cleveland ended up a good deal behind the Oklahoma City Thunder when they played this past Friday, losing 112-100. Shooting guard Caris LeVert wasn't much of a difference maker for Cleveland; LeVert played for 37 minutes but put up just two points on 1-for-12 shooting.

The Clippers are expected to lose this next one by 5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Los Angeles' victory brought them up to 28-24 while the Cavaliers' defeat pulled them down to 30-21. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles ranks third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 110.5 on average. But Cleveland is even better: they enter the contest with only 107.1 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league. We'll see if that edge gives Cleveland a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.64

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Los Angeles have won ten out of their last 15 games against Cleveland.