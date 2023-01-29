Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Cleveland
Current Records: Los Angeles 28-24; Cleveland 30-21
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 29 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland will need to watch out since the Clippers have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.
Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid win over the Atlanta Hawks this past Saturday, winning 120-113. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 32 points and eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Cleveland ended up a good deal behind the Oklahoma City Thunder when they played this past Friday, losing 112-100. Shooting guard Caris LeVert wasn't much of a difference maker for Cleveland; LeVert played for 37 minutes but put up just two points on 1-for-12 shooting.
The Clippers are expected to lose this next one by 5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Los Angeles' victory brought them up to 28-24 while the Cavaliers' defeat pulled them down to 30-21. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles ranks third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 110.5 on average. But Cleveland is even better: they enter the contest with only 107.1 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league. We'll see if that edge gives Cleveland a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.64
Odds
The Cavaliers are a 5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Los Angeles have won ten out of their last 15 games against Cleveland.
- Nov 07, 2022 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Cleveland 117
- Mar 14, 2022 - Cleveland 120 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Oct 27, 2021 - Cleveland 92 vs. Los Angeles 79
- Feb 14, 2021 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Cleveland 111
- Feb 03, 2021 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Cleveland 99
- Feb 09, 2020 - Los Angeles 133 vs. Cleveland 92
- Jan 14, 2020 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Cleveland 103
- Mar 30, 2019 - Los Angeles 132 vs. Cleveland 108
- Mar 22, 2019 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Cleveland 108
- Mar 09, 2018 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Cleveland 102
- Nov 17, 2017 - Cleveland 118 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Mar 18, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Cleveland 78
- Dec 01, 2016 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Cleveland 94
- Mar 13, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Jan 21, 2016 - Cleveland 115 vs. Los Angeles 102