Cavaliers vs. Hawks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Cavaliers vs. Hawks basketball game
Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Cleveland
Current Records: Atlanta 6-24; Cleveland 8-21
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.53 points per game in their game on Monday. Their road trip will continue as they head to the Cleveland Cavaliers' court at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Atlanta staggers in eager to bring about an end to their seven-game losing streak.
It was a hard-fought contest, but the Hawks had to settle for a 122-112 loss against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. Atlanta was up 73-60 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Meanwhile, Cleveland beat the Memphis Grizzlies 114-107 last Friday. Among those leading the charge for Cleveland was PG Jordan Clarkson, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 33 points and six rebounds.
Cleveland's victory lifted them to 8-21 while Atlanta's defeat dropped them down to 6-24. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Atlanta is stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 22.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the Hawks, the Cavaliers come into the contest boasting the fewest fouls per game in the league at 17.5. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the Hawks in a difficult position.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Atlanta.
- Dec 29, 2018 - Atlanta 111 vs. Cleveland 108
- Oct 30, 2018 - Cleveland 136 vs. Atlanta 114
- Oct 21, 2018 - Atlanta 133 vs. Cleveland 111
- Feb 09, 2018 - Cleveland 123 vs. Atlanta 107
- Dec 12, 2017 - Cleveland 123 vs. Atlanta 114
- Nov 30, 2017 - Cleveland 121 vs. Atlanta 114
- Nov 05, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Cleveland 115
- Apr 09, 2017 - Atlanta 126 vs. Cleveland 125
- Apr 07, 2017 - Atlanta 114 vs. Cleveland 100
- Mar 03, 2017 - Cleveland 135 vs. Atlanta 130
- Nov 08, 2016 - Atlanta 110 vs. Cleveland 106
- May 08, 2016 - Cleveland 100 vs. Atlanta 99
- May 06, 2016 - Cleveland 121 vs. Atlanta 108
- May 04, 2016 - Cleveland 123 vs. Atlanta 98
- May 02, 2016 - Cleveland 104 vs. Atlanta 93
- Apr 11, 2016 - Cleveland 109 vs. Atlanta 94
- Apr 01, 2016 - Cleveland 110 vs. Atlanta 108
- Nov 21, 2015 - Cleveland 109 vs. Atlanta 97
