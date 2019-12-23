Cavaliers vs. Hawks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Cleveland

Current Records: Atlanta 6-24; Cleveland 8-21

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.53 points per game in their game on Monday. Their road trip will continue as they head to the Cleveland Cavaliers' court at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Atlanta staggers in eager to bring about an end to their seven-game losing streak.

It was a hard-fought contest, but the Hawks had to settle for a 122-112 loss against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. Atlanta was up 73-60 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Meanwhile, Cleveland beat the Memphis Grizzlies 114-107 last Friday. Among those leading the charge for Cleveland was PG Jordan Clarkson, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 33 points and six rebounds.

Cleveland's victory lifted them to 8-21 while Atlanta's defeat dropped them down to 6-24. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Atlanta is stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 22.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the Hawks, the Cavaliers come into the contest boasting the fewest fouls per game in the league at 17.5. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the Hawks in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Odds

The Cavaliers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

Cleveland have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Atlanta.