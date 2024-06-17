The Boston Celtics will have a second opportunity to close out the 2024 NBA Finals when they host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 on Monday night. Boston's stars struggled in a blowout loss in Game 4, as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for just 25 points on 7 of 22 shooting. Tatum has gone under his point total in three of his first four games in the series, finishing with fewer than 20 points in all three of those contests. His point total on Monday is 27.5 according to the NBA Finals prop odds, so which side should you back with your NBA Finals prop bets?

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. SportsLine consensus lists Boston as a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Mavericks vs. Celtics odds, while the over/under is 209.5.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Mavericks vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Mavericks spread: Boston -6.5

Celtics vs. Mavericks over/under: 209.5 points

Celtics vs. Mavericks money line: Boston -265, Dallas +215

BOS: 8-2 SU in its last 10 home games against Dallas

DAL: 5-1-1 ATS in its last seven road games

Top NBA player props for Game 5 of Celtics vs. Mavericks

After examining dozens of NBA player props for Celtics vs. Mavericks, we can tell you SportsLine AI says Celtics guard Derrick White goes Over 0.5 total blocks. White has stepped up as Boston's third-leading scorer this postseason, and he has also been a key contributor on the defensive end. He ranks second on the roster in blocks per game (1.22) in the playoffs after averaging 1.19 blocks during the regular season.

White did not have a block in Game 4, but he had two blocks in Game 3 and two blocks in Game 2. He has recorded at least one block in 20 of his last 25 home games, stepping up defensively in front of the home crowd. The AI PickBot expects another strong defensive outing from the 29-year-old on Monday, predicting that he goes over this prop total once again. See which team to pick here.

