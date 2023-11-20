Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Boston 11-2, Charlotte 3-9

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

What to Know

The Celtics are 8-2 against the Hornets since April of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Boston Celtics' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 20th at Spectrum Center. The Hornets took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Celtics, who come in off a win.

On Sunday, Boston narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Memphis 102-100.

Kristaps Porzingis was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 26 points along with 8 rebounds and 6 blocks.

Meanwhile, the Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 122-108 to New York. The Hornets found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 13 to 4 on offense.

Despite their defeat, the Hornets saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. LaMelo Ball, who went 8 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points and 9 assists, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Brandon Miller, who scored 29 points along with 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Boston has yet to lose a game on the road this season, leaving them with a 11-2 record. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 119.3 points per game. As for Charlotte, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-9 record this season.

While only the Hornets took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, the Celtics shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 9.5 points. This contest will be their 14th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-5-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Celtics haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Hornets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Boston is a big 9.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 232.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.