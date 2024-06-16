The Dallas Mavericks head back to TD Garden to square off against the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals on Monday evening. After getting cooked for the first three games, Dallas bounced back in Game 4. The Mavs dominated Boston 122-84 to snag their first victory of the 2024 NBA Finals. The 38-point win was the third-largest win in NBA Finals history.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Mavericks vs. Celtics odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 209.5.

Mavericks vs. Celtics spread: Boston -6.5

Mavericks vs. Celtics over/under: 209.5 points

Mavericks vs. Celtics money line: Boston -286, Dallas +228

BOS: The Celtics are 5-0 in their past five games at home

DAL: The Mavs are 1-7 in their last eight games against Boston

Why the Celtics can cover

Guard Jaylen Brown has played at a high level throughout the NBA playoffs. Brown has a quick first step to explode to the rim but has a smooth jumper from the outside. The California product also uses his length to be a disruptive defender. In the 2024 NBA playoffs, Brown is averaging 24.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. In the Game 3 victory, the 27-year-old finished with 30 points, eight boards, and eight assists.

Guard Jrue Holiday is a veteran playmaker in Boston's backcourt. Holiday plays with terrific instincts to defend multiple positions. The UCLA product can also score from all three levels when needed. In the 2024 NBA Finals, Holiday is averaging 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. In the Game 2 win, he stuffed the stat sheet with 26 points and 11 rebounds. See which team to pick here.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas came out hungry and was ready to play in Game 4. The Mavericks played suffocating defense and forced Boston into difficult shots the entire night. Boston shot 36.3% from the field and 34% from beyond the arc. The Mavs also cooked the Celtics in the paint, outscoring Boston 60-26. In addition, Dallas had 54 bench points in Friday's win.

The Mavs had multiple players step up to secure the win. Dallas had five players score in double figures, including three players off the bench. Guard Luka Doncic continues to be a dominant playmaker on the court. He scored a team-high 29 points with five rebounds and five assists. He's dropped at least 27 points in all four games thus far against the Celtics. See which team to pick here.

