Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Indiana 27-23, Charlotte 10-37

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

The Pacers will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to square off against the Charlotte Hornets at 6:00 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for the Pacers and six for the Hornets.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Pacers and the Kings didn't disappoint and broke past the 248 point over/under on Friday. Indiana fell 133-122 to the Kings.

The losing side was boosted by Bennedict Mathurin, who scored 31 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They suffered a painful 126-106 loss at the hands of Oklahoma City on Friday. The Hornets were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 73-42.

Brandon Miller put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 28 points along with three steals and two blocks.

Indiana's defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 27-23. As for Charlotte, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 24 of their last 27 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-37 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Pacers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 124.4 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Hornets, though, as they've been averaging only 108.5 points per game. The only thing between the Pacers and another offensive beatdown is the Hornets. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Pacers took their victory against the Hornets when the teams last played back in December of 2023 by a conclusive 144-113. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Pacers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Indiana is a big 9.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 237.5 points.

Series History

Charlotte has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.