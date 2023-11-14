Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Miami 6-4, Charlotte 3-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The Miami Heat's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 14th at Spectrum Center. The Hornets took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Heat, who come in off a win.

Last Sunday, Miami didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against San Antonio, but they still walked away with a 118-113 victory.

The Heat's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Duncan Robinson, who earned 26 points, and Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds. Adebayo is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last four games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 129-107 punch to the gut against New York on Sunday.

The Hornets' loss came about despite a quality game from LaMelo Ball, who earned 32 points along with 6 assists and 7 rebounds.

Miami pushed their record up to 6-4 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 105.0 points per game. As for Charlotte, their loss dropped their record down to 3-6.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, the Heat are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Heat haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Hornets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Miami is a 4.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 223.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.