Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Phoenix 38-28, Charlotte 17-49

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, March 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: NBATV

What to Know

The Suns will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 15th at Spectrum Center.

It's hard to win when you make 14 fewer threes than your opponent, a fact the Suns found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a 127-112 bruising from Boston.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when the Hornets and the Grizzlies played on Wednesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 202.5-point over/under. Charlotte came out on top against the Grizzlies by a score of 110-98.

Miles Bridges and Vasilije Micic were among the main playmakers for the Hornets as the former scored 27 points along with six assists and six rebounds and the latter scored 25 points along with eight assists and two steals.

Phoenix's defeat dropped their record down to 38-28. As for Charlotte, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 17-49.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Suns just can't miss this season, having made 49.5% of their shots per game (they're ranked fifth in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for the Hornets, though, as they've only made 45.9% of their shots this season. Given the Suns' sizable advantage in that area, the Hornets will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Suns strolled past the Hornets when the teams last played back in December of 2023 by a score of 133-119. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Suns since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Phoenix is a big 9.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 217 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.