Who's Playing
Washington Wizards @ Charlotte Hornets
Current Records: Washington 1-5, Charlotte 2-4
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
What to Know
The Wizards and the Hornets are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2021, but not for long. The Washington Wizards' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 8th at Spectrum Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Last Monday, Washington lost to Philadelphia on the road by a decisive 146-128 margin. The Wizards were down 120-98 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Despite their defeat, the Wizards saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kyle Kuzma, who earned 28 points along with 6 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.
Meanwhile, Charlotte was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 124-118 to Dallas.
The losing side was boosted by LaMelo Ball, who dropped a triple-double on 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists. Less helpful for the Hornets was Brandon Miller's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.
Washington's loss was their fourth straight on the road , which bumped their record down to 1-5. Those losses can't be blamed on the team's offensive performance across that stretch, as they averaged 120.8 points per game. As for Charlotte, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-4.
Not only did the Hornets and the Wizards lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Wednesday, the Hornets are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be Washington's seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).
Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Wizards have themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 48.7% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Hornets struggle in that department as they've nailed 48.2% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.
Odds
Charlotte is a 3-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Hornets slightly, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 4.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 240.5 points.
Series History
Charlotte and Washington both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 08, 2023 - Washington 118 vs. Charlotte 104
- Dec 02, 2022 - Charlotte 117 vs. Washington 116
- Nov 20, 2022 - Washington 106 vs. Charlotte 102
- Nov 07, 2022 - Washington 108 vs. Charlotte 100
- Apr 10, 2022 - Charlotte 124 vs. Washington 108
- Jan 03, 2022 - Washington 124 vs. Charlotte 121
- Nov 22, 2021 - Charlotte 109 vs. Washington 103
- Nov 17, 2021 - Charlotte 97 vs. Washington 87
- May 16, 2021 - Washington 115 vs. Charlotte 110
- Mar 30, 2021 - Charlotte 114 vs. Washington 104