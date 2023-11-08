Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Washington 1-5, Charlotte 2-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

The Wizards and the Hornets are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2021, but not for long. The Washington Wizards' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 8th at Spectrum Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Monday, Washington lost to Philadelphia on the road by a decisive 146-128 margin. The Wizards were down 120-98 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Despite their defeat, the Wizards saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kyle Kuzma, who earned 28 points along with 6 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, Charlotte was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 124-118 to Dallas.

The losing side was boosted by LaMelo Ball, who dropped a triple-double on 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists. Less helpful for the Hornets was Brandon Miller's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Washington's loss was their fourth straight on the road , which bumped their record down to 1-5. Those losses can't be blamed on the team's offensive performance across that stretch, as they averaged 120.8 points per game. As for Charlotte, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-4.

Not only did the Hornets and the Wizards lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Wednesday, the Hornets are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be Washington's seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Wizards have themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 48.7% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Hornets struggle in that department as they've nailed 48.2% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Charlotte is a 3-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Hornets slightly, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 240.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte and Washington both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.