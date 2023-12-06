Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Charlotte 6-12, Chicago 7-14

What to Know

The Bulls are 8-2 against the Hornets since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Chicago Bulls will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 8:00 p.m. ET at United Center after having had a few days off. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Bulls will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The Bulls fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back victories it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They managed a 124-118 win over New Orleans on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, as the Bulls did.

The Bulls can attribute much of their success to Coby White, who went 8 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 6 assists. Another player making a difference was DeMar DeRozan, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 10 assists.

Meanwhile, the Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell to Minnesota 123-117.

Their wins bumped Chicago to 7-14.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bulls haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.9 turnovers per game (they're ranked second in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Hornets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Everything went the Bulls' way against the Hornets in their previous meeting back in March as the Bulls made off with a 121-91 win. Do the Bulls have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Hornets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Chicago is a 5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 222.5 points.

Series History

Chicago has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.