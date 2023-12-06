Who's Playing
Charlotte Hornets @ Chicago Bulls
Current Records: Charlotte 6-12, Chicago 7-14
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
What to Know
The Bulls are 8-2 against the Hornets since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Chicago Bulls will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 8:00 p.m. ET at United Center after having had a few days off. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Bulls will stroll into this one as the favorite.
The Bulls fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back victories it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They managed a 124-118 win over New Orleans on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, as the Bulls did.
The Bulls can attribute much of their success to Coby White, who went 8 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 6 assists. Another player making a difference was DeMar DeRozan, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 10 assists.
Meanwhile, the Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell to Minnesota 123-117.
Their loss dropped the Hornets to 6-12.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bulls haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.9 turnovers per game (they're ranked second in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Hornets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.
Everything went the Bulls' way against the Hornets in their previous meeting back in March as the Bulls made off with a 121-91 win. Do the Bulls have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Hornets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Chicago is a 5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 4.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 222.5 points.
Series History
Chicago has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.
- Mar 31, 2023 - Chicago 121 vs. Charlotte 91
- Feb 02, 2023 - Chicago 114 vs. Charlotte 98
- Jan 26, 2023 - Charlotte 111 vs. Chicago 96
- Nov 02, 2022 - Chicago 106 vs. Charlotte 88
- Apr 08, 2022 - Charlotte 133 vs. Chicago 117
- Feb 09, 2022 - Chicago 121 vs. Charlotte 109
- Nov 29, 2021 - Chicago 133 vs. Charlotte 119
- May 06, 2021 - Chicago 120 vs. Charlotte 99
- Apr 22, 2021 - Chicago 108 vs. Charlotte 91
- Jan 22, 2021 - Chicago 123 vs. Charlotte 110