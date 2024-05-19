It's a win-or-go-home Game 7 as the No. 2 seed Denver Nuggets host the No. 3 seed Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday evening. This Western Conference semifinal has gone back and forth. The Timberwolves won the first two games before Denver reeled off three consecutive victories. In Game 6, Minnesota completely torched the Nuggets 115-70 to even the series 3-3.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver. The Nuggets are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Timberwolves vs. Nuggets odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 198.5. Before making any Nuggets vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Timberwolves vs. Nuggets and just locked in its 2024 NBA playoff predictions. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets spread: Denver -4.5

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets over/under: 198.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -193, Minnesota +161

MIN: The Timberwolves are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games

DEN: The Nuggets are 4-1 ATS in their past five games played on a Sunday

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic is a consistent and dominant difference-maker on the floor. Jokic has soft touch when he's around the rim or knocking down jumpers on the outside. The three-time NBA MVP owns superb vision and will be active on the glass. In the 2024 NBA playoffs, Jokic leads the team in points (28.2), rebounds (12.9) and assists (8.8). In Game 5, he stuffed the stat sheet with 40 points, seven boards, and 13 assists.

Forward Aaron Gordon provides Denver with an athletic, two-way playmaker. Gordon is always hovering around the rim for dunks and layups. He also has the instincts and strength to be irritating throughout the contest on the defensive end of the floor. In the playoffs, the Gonzaga product is averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per contest. In Game 5, Gordon had 18 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard Anthony Edwards has taken his game to another level. Edwards is a crafty finisher in the lane with a quick first step to blow past defenders. The 22-year-old also has the ability to knock down perimeter jump shots. Edwards puts up 30.2 points, six rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game in the 2024 NBA playoffs. He supplied 27 points, four assists, and three steals in the Game 6 win.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns is another capable weapon on the floor. Towns has a smooth jumper for a 7-foot player while being able to score in the post consistently. The 2015 first-overall pick does a sound job fighting to grab boards. He averages 18.4 points and nine rebounds per game in the postseason. In Game 5, Towns totaled 23 points, six rebounds, and made two 3-pointers.

How to make Nuggets vs. Timberwolves picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 207 combined points.

