A trip to the Eastern Conference Finals is on the line when the sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers face the second-seeded New York Knicks in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup on Sunday. Indiana extended the series with a 116-103 win on Friday. The Pacers (47-35) have won the last two postseason series against New York, the last coming in the 2013 Eastern Conference semifinals. The Knicks (50-32), who finished second in the Atlantic Division, are 32-16 on their home court in 2023-2024.

Tip-off from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. New York leads the all-time series 122-120, but Indiana holds a 25-22 edge in games played in the postseason. The Knicks are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Pacers vs. Knicks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 208.

Pacers vs. Knicks spread: New York -3.5

Pacers vs. Knicks over/under: 208 points

Pacers vs. Knicks money line: Indiana +135, New York -159

IND: The Pacers are 1-6 in their last seven games on the road

NYK: The Knicks are 8-1 in their past nine games at home

Why the Knicks can cover

Point guard Jalen Brunson has been red hot and is coming off a 31-point and five-assist performance in Friday's loss to the Pacers. In Game 5, he poured in 44 points and added seven assists and four rebounds in a 121-91 win. In nine games against Indiana this season, including three regular-season matchups, he is averaging 33.1 points, five assists and 2.8 rebounds. In 12 postseason games, Brunson has carried the New York offense, averaging 33.7 points, 7.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 40.7 minutes.

Shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo has been a difference-maker this postseason. He is coming off a 17-point and four-rebound effort in Game 6. He poured in 35 points in a 111-106 Game 3 loss to the Pacers. In 12 postseason starts, he is averaging 16 points, four rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and one block in 35.3 minutes. He is connecting on 40.6% of his field goals, including 39.6% from 3-point range, and 90% at the free throw line. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pacers can cover

Power forward Pascal Siakam is coming off a 25-point, seven-rebound and five-assist performance in the Game 6 win. He has reached 20 or more points in five of 12 playoff games, including a 37-point and 11-rebound effort in Game 2 of the first round in a 125-108 win at Milwaukee on April 23. He had 26 points and seven rebounds in a Game 3 win over the Knicks. In 12 postseason games, all starts, he is averaging 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 34.8 minutes.

Also giving Indiana a boost is guard Tyrese Haliburton. In 12 postseason starts, he is averaging 18.3 points, 8.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 35.1 minutes. He is connecting on 48.3% of his field goals, including 36.1% from 3-point range, and 87.5% from the foul line. He scored a series-high 35 points and added seven assists and four rebounds in a Game 3 win. See which team to pick here.

