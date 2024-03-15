3rd Quarter Report

The Clippers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Bulls 92-80.

If the Clippers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 42-23 in no time. On the other hand, the Bulls will have to make due with a 32-35 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Los Angeles 41-23, Chicago 32-34

What to Know

The Clippers have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at United Center. The Clippers might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Tuesday.

The point spread may have favored the Clippers last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 118-100 bruising from Minnesota. The Clippers were up 22 in the second but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Bulls ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Indiana 132-129. The victory was just what the Bulls needed coming off of a 127-92 defeat in their prior game.

DeMar DeRozan was a one-man wrecking crew for the Bulls as he almost dropped a double-double on 46 points and nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points DeRozan has scored all season. Alex Caruso was another key contributor, scoring 23 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds.

Los Angeles' loss dropped their record down to 41-23. As for Chicago, their victory bumped their record up to 32-34.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Clippers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bulls (currently ranked fourth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 12-9 against the spread when playing as the favorites on the road.

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 7-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 214.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.