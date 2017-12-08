Chris Bosh's mother a subject of drug trafficking investigation in Texas

Chris Bosh has not played in the NBA since February 2016 and was released by the Heat this offseason. USATSI

The mother of 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh, Freida Bosh, was named by police as a subject of a drug trafficking investigation, according to WFAA-TV in Dallas. The news was first reported by TMZ Sports.

On Friday around 6:30 a.m., DeSoto, Texas, police raided the home, which is owned by Chris Bosh, where Freida Bosh was one of several people found.

According to the report, DeSoto police received a tip from sources who indicated that vehicle traffic was unusually high at the residence. Police say they later learned that "hand to hand" drug transactions had been witnessed outside the home.

There were no arrests made Friday, but detectives seized a large enough amount of drug paraphernalia which is indicative of trafficking.

In 2013, the city of Dallas filed suit against Bosh's family, specifically his brother, who the city alleged to have been involved in illegally operating a private party business at a historic building in the Cedars neighborhood. According to Dallas News, the $2.3 million warehouse in which Bosh's brother, Joel, operated, was owned by Freida. It was the site of several wild parties and violent incidents in years before the city's lawsuit.

Bosh was released by the Heat this past offseason and has not played since February 2016 because of health reasons. He has said he still wants to play in the NBA.