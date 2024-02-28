Halftime Report

Down one at the end of the first quarter, the Cavaliers now have the lead. They have jumped out to a 60-56 lead against the Mavericks.

If the Cavaliers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 38-19 in no time. On the other hand, the Mavericks will have to make due with a 33-25 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Dallas 33-24, Cleveland 37-19

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.04

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Cavaliers are heading back home. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Mavericks took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Cavaliers, who come in off a win.

Last Sunday, Cleveland beat the Wizards 114-105.

The Cavaliers' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Caris LeVert, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds. It was the first time this season that LeVert pulled down ten or more rebounds. Evan Mobley was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with six rebounds and five blocks.

Meanwhile, after a string of seven wins, the Mavericks' good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 133-111 walloping at the hands of Indiana. It was supposed to be a close game, and the Mavericks were supposed to come out on top, but clearly nobody told Indiana.

The match pitted two of the league's most dominant guards against one another in Luka Doncic and Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton had a solid game and dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten assists. Meanwhile, Doncic did his best for the losing side, scoring 33 points along with six assists and six rebounds.

The Mavericks struggled to work together and finished the game with only 15 assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Cleveland has been performing well recently as they've won 19 of their last 23 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 37-19 record this season. As for Dallas, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 33-24.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Cavaliers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Mavericks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Cavaliers skirted past the Mavericks 113-110 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. Will the Cavaliers repeat their success, or do the Mavericks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Cleveland is a 4.5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 232.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.