Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Indiana 46-34, Cleveland 47-33

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 12, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 12, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers will head out on the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Pacers waltzed into their game on Tuesday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They strolled past the Raptors with points to spare, taking the game 140-123.

The Pacers can attribute much of their success to Tyrese Haliburton, who scored 30 points along with five assists and five rebounds, and Obi Toppin, who scored 23 points along with six rebounds. Haliburton had some trouble finding his footing against the Heat on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers came into Wednesday's matchup having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They came out on top against the Grizzlies by a score of 110-98 on Wednesday.

Donovan Mitchell got back to being his usual excellent self, as he scored 29 points along with eight assists and three steals. He didn't help the Cavaliers' cause all that much against the Lakers on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Indiana has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 46-34 record this season. As for Cleveland, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 47-33.

The Pacers are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 21-14-1 against the spread when playing as the underdog.

The Pacers came up short against the Cavaliers in their previous meeting back in March, falling 108-103. Can the Pacers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Cleveland is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 233 points.

Series History

Cleveland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.