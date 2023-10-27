Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Oklahoma City 1-0, Cleveland 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder will head out on the road to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Thunder had to kick off their season on the road on Wednesday, but they showed no ill effects. They enjoyed a cozy 124-104 victory over Chicago. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 20.1% better than the opposition, as the Thunder's was.

Among those leading the charge was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 10 assists.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers' game on Wednesday was all tied up 63-63 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. In a tight game that could have gone either way, they made off with a 114-113 win over Brooklyn.

The Cavaliers' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Donovan Mitchell, who earned 27 points along with 6 assists and 4 steals. Max Strus was another key contributor, shooting7-for-13 from beyond the arc and dropping a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds.

Oklahoma City's victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for Cleveland, their victory also bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.

The Thunder are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 47-34-1 record against the spread.

The Thunder were able to grind out a solid win over the Cavaliers when the teams last played back in January, winning 112-100. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Thunder since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Cleveland is a 4-point favorite against Oklahoma City, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is set at 228 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.