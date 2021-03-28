Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Philadelphia 32-13; Los Angeles 30-16

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Los Angeles Clippers are heading back home. They will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 10 p.m. ET this past Saturday at Staples Center. If the contest is anything like the Clippers' 136-130 victory from their previous meeting in March of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Los Angeles had enough points to win and then some against the San Antonio Spurs this past Thursday, taking their matchup 98-85. Los Angeles' point guard Reggie Jackson was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 5-for-10 from downtown and finishing with 28 points.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 54-54 at the half for Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Lakers this past Thursday, but the 76ers stepped up in the second half for a 109-101 win. Small forward Danny Green gave his former team something to remember him by as he shot 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points and five boards for Philadelphia.

The Clippers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Los Angeles to 30-16 and Philadelphia to 32-13. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Los Angeles and the 76ers clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Clippers, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -115

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia have won six out of their last ten games against Los Angeles.

Mar 01, 2020 - Los Angeles 136 vs. Philadelphia 130

Feb 11, 2020 - Philadelphia 110 vs. Los Angeles 103

Jan 01, 2019 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Los Angeles 113

Nov 01, 2018 - Philadelphia 122 vs. Los Angeles 113

Feb 10, 2018 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Los Angeles 98

Nov 13, 2017 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Los Angeles 105

Mar 11, 2017 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Philadelphia 100

Jan 24, 2017 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Los Angeles 110

Feb 08, 2016 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Philadelphia 92

Jan 02, 2016 - Los Angeles 130 vs. Philadelphia 99

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Rajon Rondo: Out (Groin)

Serge Ibaka: Out (Back)

Patrick Beverley: Out (Knee)

Jay Scrubb: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Philadelphia