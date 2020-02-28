Clippers vs. Nuggets: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Denver @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Denver 40-18; Los Angeles 39-19

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers haven't won a game against the Denver Nuggets since Dec. 22 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Friday. Los Angeles will be playing at home against Denver at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Clippers strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.6 points per game.

Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, winning 102-92. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 14 boards in addition to five dimes.

Meanwhile, Denver didn't have too much trouble with the Detroit Pistons at home on Tuesday as they won 115-98. Among those leading the charge for Denver was power forward Jerami Grant, who had 29 points.

The wins brought Los Angeles up to 39-19 and Denver to 40-18. The Clippers are 22-16 after wins this year, Denver 26-13.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Denver have won nine out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.