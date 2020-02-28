Clippers vs. Nuggets: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Clippers vs. Nuggets basketball game
Who's Playing
Denver @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Denver 40-18; Los Angeles 39-19
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers haven't won a game against the Denver Nuggets since Dec. 22 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Friday. Los Angeles will be playing at home against Denver at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Clippers strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.6 points per game.
Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, winning 102-92. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 14 boards in addition to five dimes.
Meanwhile, Denver didn't have too much trouble with the Detroit Pistons at home on Tuesday as they won 115-98. Among those leading the charge for Denver was power forward Jerami Grant, who had 29 points.
The wins brought Los Angeles up to 39-19 and Denver to 40-18. The Clippers are 22-16 after wins this year, Denver 26-13.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Denver have won nine out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.
- Jan 12, 2020 - Denver 114 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Feb 24, 2019 - Denver 123 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Jan 10, 2019 - Denver 121 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Dec 22, 2018 - Los Angeles 132 vs. Denver 111
- Oct 17, 2018 - Denver 107 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Apr 07, 2018 - Denver 134 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Feb 27, 2018 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Denver 120
- Jan 17, 2018 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Denver 104
- Mar 16, 2017 - Denver 129 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Jan 21, 2017 - Denver 123 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Dec 26, 2016 - Denver 106 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Dec 20, 2016 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Denver 102
- Mar 27, 2016 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Denver 90
- Feb 24, 2016 - Denver 87 vs. Los Angeles 81
- Nov 24, 2015 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Denver 94
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draymond ejected after tripping Dwight
Green is now two technicals away from a suspension
-
Embiid has sprained shoulder, out a week
With both Embiid and Simmons out, the Sixers are entering dangerous territory
-
Wolves fined $25K for resting Russell
The NBA is cracking down on teams not playing by its rules
-
NBA Star Index: Tatum deserves MVP votes
Zion continues to make history while Bradley Beal drops back-to-back 50 pieces
-
Kobe Bryant's sister gets tattoo
The tattoo features a No. 24 and No. 2
-
NBA DFS: Feb. 27 lineups, top picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game