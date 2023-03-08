Who's Playing
Toronto @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Toronto 32-34; Los Angeles 34-33
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors' road trip will continue as they head to Crypto.com Arena at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers. Los Angeles should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Raptors will be looking to regain their footing.
Toronto was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 118-113 to the Denver Nuggets. A silver lining for Toronto was the play of point guard Fred VanVleet, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 assists.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Los Angeles beat the Memphis Grizzlies 135-129 on Sunday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 112-97 deficit. Shooting guard Paul George continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 42 points and 11 boards.
Toronto is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-3 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Raptors are now 32-34 while the Clippers sit at 34-33. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Toronto enters the contest with 9.21 steals per game on average, which is the best in the league. Less enviably, Los Angeles has allowed their opponents an average of 7.9 steals per game, the fifth most in the league. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.50
Odds
The Clippers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Clippers slightly, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won eight out of their last 15 games against Toronto.
- Dec 27, 2022 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Toronto 113
- Mar 16, 2022 - Toronto 103 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Dec 31, 2021 - Toronto 116 vs. Los Angeles 108
- May 11, 2021 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Toronto 96
- May 04, 2021 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Toronto 100
- Dec 11, 2019 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Toronto 92
- Nov 11, 2019 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Toronto 88
- Feb 03, 2019 - Toronto 121 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Dec 11, 2018 - Toronto 123 vs. Los Angeles 99
- Mar 25, 2018 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Toronto 106
- Dec 11, 2017 - Los Angeles 96 vs. Toronto 91
- Feb 06, 2017 - Toronto 118 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Nov 21, 2016 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Toronto 115
- Jan 24, 2016 - Toronto 112 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Nov 22, 2015 - Toronto 91 vs. Los Angeles 80