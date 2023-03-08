Who's Playing

Toronto @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Toronto 32-34; Los Angeles 34-33

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors' road trip will continue as they head to Crypto.com Arena at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers. Los Angeles should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Raptors will be looking to regain their footing.

Toronto was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 118-113 to the Denver Nuggets. A silver lining for Toronto was the play of point guard Fred VanVleet, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 assists.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Los Angeles beat the Memphis Grizzlies 135-129 on Sunday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 112-97 deficit. Shooting guard Paul George continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 42 points and 11 boards.

Toronto is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Raptors are now 32-34 while the Clippers sit at 34-33. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Toronto enters the contest with 9.21 steals per game on average, which is the best in the league. Less enviably, Los Angeles has allowed their opponents an average of 7.9 steals per game, the fifth most in the league. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.50

Odds

The Clippers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Clippers slightly, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won eight out of their last 15 games against Toronto.