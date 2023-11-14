Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Los Angeles 3-6, Denver 8-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

What to Know

The Nuggets are 9-1 against the Clippers since April of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Denver Nuggets will be playing at home against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. The timing is sure in the Nuggets' favor as the squad sits on six straight wins at home while the Clippers have not had much luck on the away from home, with five straight road losses.

The point spread may have favored the Nuggets last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Houston by a score of 107-104.

Nikola Jokic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a triple-double on 36 points, 21 rebounds, and 11 assists. The match was Jokic's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 105-101 to Memphis.

The losses dropped Denver to 8-2 and Los Angeles to 3-6.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-5 against the spread).

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Nuggets have themselves a killer kicker this season, having made 50.4% of their shots per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage per game overall). However, it's not like the Clippers struggle in that department as they've made 48.4% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Denver is a 4.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Nuggets slightly, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 223 points.

Series History

Denver has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.