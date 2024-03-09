Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Dallas 35-28, Detroit 10-52

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

What to Know

The Pistons will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Pistons came into Thursday's matchup having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They snuck past Brooklyn with a 118-112 win on Thursday. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 13 to 4 on the offensive boards, as the Pistons did.

The Pistons relied on the efforts of Cade Cunningham, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 11 assists, and Jaden Ivey, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points and 2 assists.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks came into Thursday's game having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They secured a 114-108 W over Miami on Thursday. The Mavericks were down 29-14 with 4:51 left in the first quarter but they still came back for the handy six-point win.

Luka Doncic continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, shooting 7-for-13 from long range and dropping a triple-double on 35 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. He has been hot recently, having posted 26 or more points the last 13 times he's played.

Detroit's win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-52. As for Dallas, their win bumped their record up to 35-28.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, the Mavericks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be Detroit's 18th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 11-6 against the spread).

The Pistons came up short against the Mavericks in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 111-105. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Doncic, who scored 53 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. Now that the Pistons know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Dallas is a big 7.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Mavericks slightly, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 234.5 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.