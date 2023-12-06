Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Memphis 5-14, Detroit 2-18

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies will head out on the road to face off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. The Grizzlies have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Grizzlies found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 116-109 hit to the loss column at the hands of Phoenix. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Grizzlies in their matchups with the Suns: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite the defeat, the Grizzlies had strong showings from Jaren Jackson Jr., who scored 37 points along with 9 rebounds, and Desmond Bane, who scored 27 points along with 5 assists.

Sadly, the team struggled as a group when it came to assists: the Grizzlies struggled to work together and finished the game with only 14 assists. The Grizzlies are winless (0-3) when they just don't pass the ball.

Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 17th straight loss. They fell 110-101 to Cleveland.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Cade Cunningham, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 assists.

The last time Memphis won on the road was back back in November. Having now lost three straight away games, they've bumped their record down to 5-14. As for Detroit, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 2-18 record this season.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Grizzlies are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Grizzlies haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.6 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Pistons , though, as they've been averaging 16.6 per game. Given the Grizzlies' sizeable advantage in that area, the Pistons will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Memphis is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 219.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.