Who's Playing
Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons
Current Records: Orlando 31-25, Detroit 8-47
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $23.40
What to Know
After six games on the road, the Pistons are heading back home. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Pistons are expected to lose this one by 7.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.
We saw a pretty high 247.5-over/under line set for the Pistons' previous game, but the actual score was more down to earth. The match between them and Indiana on Thursday wasn't a total blowout, but with Detroit falling 129-115 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The Pistons have struggled against the Pacers recently, as their contest on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.
The losing side was boosted by Cade Cunningham, who scored 30 points along with eight assists and five rebounds. He didn't help the Pistons' cause all that much against the Suns last Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup.
Even though the Magic have not done well against the Cavaliers recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. Orlando came out on top against the Cavaliers by a score of 116-109. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Magic.
Detroit dropped their record down to 8-47 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 108.0 points per game. As for Orlando, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a massive bump to their 31-25 record this season.
The Pistons came up short against the Magic when the teams last played on February 4th, falling 111-99. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Magic's Franz Wagner, who scored 38 points. Now that the Pistons know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.
Odds
Orlando is a big 7.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 7-point favorite.
The over/under is 225.5 points.
Series History
Detroit and Orlando both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 04, 2024 - Orlando 111 vs. Detroit 99
- Dec 08, 2023 - Orlando 123 vs. Detroit 91
- Apr 02, 2023 - Orlando 128 vs. Detroit 102
- Feb 23, 2023 - Orlando 108 vs. Detroit 106
- Dec 28, 2022 - Detroit 121 vs. Orlando 101
- Oct 19, 2022 - Detroit 113 vs. Orlando 109
- Mar 17, 2022 - Detroit 134 vs. Orlando 120
- Jan 28, 2022 - Orlando 119 vs. Detroit 103
- Jan 08, 2022 - Detroit 97 vs. Orlando 92
- Oct 30, 2021 - Detroit 110 vs. Orlando 103