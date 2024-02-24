Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Orlando 31-25, Detroit 8-47

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.40

What to Know

After six games on the road, the Pistons are heading back home. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Pistons are expected to lose this one by 7.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

We saw a pretty high 247.5-over/under line set for the Pistons' previous game, but the actual score was more down to earth. The match between them and Indiana on Thursday wasn't a total blowout, but with Detroit falling 129-115 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The Pistons have struggled against the Pacers recently, as their contest on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by Cade Cunningham, who scored 30 points along with eight assists and five rebounds. He didn't help the Pistons' cause all that much against the Suns last Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Even though the Magic have not done well against the Cavaliers recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. Orlando came out on top against the Cavaliers by a score of 116-109. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Magic.

Detroit dropped their record down to 8-47 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 108.0 points per game. As for Orlando, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a massive bump to their 31-25 record this season.

The Pistons came up short against the Magic when the teams last played on February 4th, falling 111-99. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Magic's Franz Wagner, who scored 38 points. Now that the Pistons know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Orlando is a big 7.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 225.5 points.

Series History

Detroit and Orlando both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.