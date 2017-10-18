Flagrant Two Podcast: Hayward injury, NBA opening night, Justise Winslow interview
Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave react to Hayward's injury and discuss Celtics, Cavs, Rockets and Warriors
In this episode: The NBA season is finally here! Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave give their reactions to Gordon Hayward's gruesome injury on opening night (1:20), who on the Celtics can replace Hayward's production (4:30), if the Celtics can overcome Hayward's injury (6:00), whether the Cavs are better than last season (8:45), does the Warriors' opening night loss matter at all? (13:34), and Chris Paul's Rockets debut (20:00). Then Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow joins the podcast (26:00) to discuss his offseason recovery from shoulder surgery, expectations for the Heat this season, his take on whether or not players should protest in the NBA this season, and more.
Follow @SportsReiter and @ReidForgrave on Twitter!
Subscribe: via iTunes / Stitcher / TuneIn
-
Report: Portis, NBA to discuss punch
Portis left Nikola Mirotic with facial fractures and a concussion after an altercation in Tuesday...
-
How D-Rose helped Cavs win first game
In his Cavs debut, Rose's timely cut opened up Kevin Love for a 3-pointer which sealed the...
-
Oubre the X-factor as Wizards aim higher
If the 21-year-old wing takes the next step, Washington could be much more dangerous this time...
-
How to watch Timberwolves-Spurs
Minnesota is another team poised to make the leap from pretender to contender
-
How to watch 76ers-Wizards
The 76ers are trying to prove that they're finally for real behind Joel Embiid and Markelle...
-
Fatigue, injuries foil Warriors
Golden State led by 17 on ring night, but they missed Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala in...
Add a Comment