Flagrant Two Podcast: Hayward injury, NBA opening night, Justise Winslow interview

In this episode: The NBA season is finally here! Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave give their reactions to Gordon Hayward's gruesome injury on opening night (1:20), who on the Celtics can replace Hayward's production (4:30), if the Celtics can overcome Hayward's injury (6:00), whether the Cavs are better than last season (8:45), does the Warriors' opening night loss matter at all? (13:34), and Chris Paul's Rockets debut (20:00). Then Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow joins the podcast (26:00) to discuss his offseason recovery from shoulder surgery, expectations for the Heat this season, his take on whether or not players should protest in the NBA this season, and more.

