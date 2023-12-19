Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Boston 20-5, Golden State 12-14

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $131.00

What to Know

The Celtics have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Chase Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 16.6% better than the opposition, a fact the Celtics proved on Sunday. They enjoyed a cozy 114-97 win over Orlando. That's two games straight that the Celtics have won by exactly 17 points.

The Celtics can attribute much of their success to Jaylen Brown, who scored 31 points along with six assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Golden State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Portland on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 118-114 win. That's two games straight that the Warriors have won by exactly four points.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Warriors to victory, but perhaps none more so than Andrew Wiggins, who scored 25 points along with seven rebounds. Wiggins continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Klay Thompson, who scored 28 points.

Boston pushed their record up to 20-5 with that win, which was their 14th straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 122.7 points per game. As for Golden State, their victory ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-14.

Looking forward, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be their 26th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 12-11-2 against the spread).

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Boston and Golden State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Celtics haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 117.6 points per game. However, it's not like the Warriors struggle in that department as they've been averaging 115.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Boston is a 5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 232.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston.