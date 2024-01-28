3rd Quarter Report

Down five at the end of the second quarter, the Warriors now have the lead. They have jumped out to a 99-91 lead against the Lakers.

The Warriors came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Los Angeles 23-23, Golden State 19-23

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $190.23

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will be playing at home against the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chase Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Warriors and the Kings didn't disappoint and broke past the 244 point over/under on Thursday. Golden State was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 134-133 to Sacramento.

Despite the defeat, the Warriors had strong showings from Jonathan Kuminga, who scored 31 points, and Stephen Curry, who scored 33 points along with six rebounds. That's the first time this season that Kuminga scored 30 or more points.

Meanwhile, the Lakers scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They walked away with a 141-132 victory over Chicago. The Lakers pushed the score to 112-93 by the end of the third, a deficit the Bulls cut but never quite recovered from.

The Lakers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Anthony Davis led the charge by dropping a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds. Davis is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last seven games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of LeBron James, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 12 assists.

Golden State has not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 19-23 record this season. As for Los Angeles, the win got them back to even at 23-23.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Warriors haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Lakers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, the Warriors are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Golden State is playing at home, but their 8-14-2 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Golden State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 2-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 243 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Golden State.