Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Memphis
Current Records: Cleveland 28-17; Memphis 30-13
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies will stay at home another game and welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at FedExForum. Averaging 128.42857142857142857142857143 points in their past seven games, the Grizzlies' high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Cleveland better be ready for a challenge.
Memphis' game against the Phoenix Suns on Monday was close at halftime, but Memphis turned on the heat in the second half with 68 points. Memphis made easy work of Phoenix and carried off a 136-106 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Memphis had established a 107-88 advantage. It was another big night for their shooting guard Desmond Bane, who had 28 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Cavaliers proved too difficult a challenge. Cleveland walked away with a 113-103 victory. They can attribute much of their success to center Jarrett Allen, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds along with five assists.
Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Memphis is now 30-13 while Cleveland sits at 28-17. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Grizzlies have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.30%, which places them first in the league. As for the Cavaliers, they enter the matchup with only 106.9 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 6.5-point favorite.
Series History
Memphis and Cleveland both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Jan 04, 2022 - Memphis 110 vs. Cleveland 106
- Oct 20, 2021 - Memphis 132 vs. Cleveland 121
- Jan 11, 2021 - Memphis 101 vs. Cleveland 91
- Jan 07, 2021 - Cleveland 94 vs. Memphis 90
- Jan 17, 2020 - Memphis 113 vs. Cleveland 109
- Dec 20, 2019 - Cleveland 114 vs. Memphis 107
- Feb 23, 2019 - Cleveland 112 vs. Memphis 107
- Dec 26, 2018 - Memphis 95 vs. Cleveland 87
- Feb 23, 2018 - Cleveland 112 vs. Memphis 89
- Dec 02, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Memphis 111
- Dec 14, 2016 - Memphis 93 vs. Cleveland 85
- Dec 13, 2016 - Cleveland 103 vs. Memphis 86
- Mar 07, 2016 - Memphis 106 vs. Cleveland 103
- Oct 28, 2015 - Cleveland 106 vs. Memphis 76