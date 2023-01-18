Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Memphis

Current Records: Cleveland 28-17; Memphis 30-13

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies will stay at home another game and welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at FedExForum. Averaging 128.42857142857142857142857143 points in their past seven games, the Grizzlies' high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Cleveland better be ready for a challenge.

Memphis' game against the Phoenix Suns on Monday was close at halftime, but Memphis turned on the heat in the second half with 68 points. Memphis made easy work of Phoenix and carried off a 136-106 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Memphis had established a 107-88 advantage. It was another big night for their shooting guard Desmond Bane, who had 28 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Cavaliers proved too difficult a challenge. Cleveland walked away with a 113-103 victory. They can attribute much of their success to center Jarrett Allen, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds along with five assists.

Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Memphis is now 30-13 while Cleveland sits at 28-17. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Grizzlies have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.30%, which places them first in the league. As for the Cavaliers, they enter the matchup with only 106.9 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 6.5-point favorite.

Series History

Memphis and Cleveland both have seven wins in their last 14 games.