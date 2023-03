Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Memphis

Current Records: Los Angeles 41-36; Memphis 48-28

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to FedExForum at 8 p.m. ET Friday. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

The Memphis Grizzlies are out to make up for these teams' matchup on Wednesday. Los Angeles picked up a 141-132 victory. Point guard Russell Westbrook had a stellar game for the Clippers as he shot 5-for-5 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 36 points and ten dimes.

Despite Los Angeles winning this past one, the oddsmakers have the Grizz as a 6.5-point favorite. Los Angeles is currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Los Angeles' win lifted them to 41-36 while Memphis' loss dropped them down to 48-28. If Los Angeles want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Memphis' small forward Dillon Brooks, who had 30 points in addition to six rebounds, and point guard Ja Morant, who had 36 points and nine assists. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.80

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Memphis.