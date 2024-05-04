The 2024 NBA playoffs are in full swing, and the Knicks and Pacers both advanced to the second round on Thursday night. The Knicks finished off their wild series with the 76ers, winning Game 6 in Philly by three points to move on to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the second year in a row. The Pacers, meanwhile, ousted the Bucks on Thursday night, winning Game 6 at home for a 4-2 series win. The Bucks did not have Giannis Antetokounmpo for any of their brief playoff run, as their two-time MVP was sidelined with a calf injury.
The Knicks and Pacers will square off in the second round, and just 10 teams remain in the postseason bracket. The Celtics became the first East team to punch their ticket to the second round on Wednesday night. The Celtics eliminated the Heat, blowing out Miami in Game 5 for a 4-1 series victory. The top-seeded Celtics will face either the Cavaliers or Magic in the next round.
The Timberwolves, Nuggets and Thunder are all moving on in the West. Minnesota and Oklahoma City swept the Suns and Pelicans, respectively, while Denver took out the Lakers in five games.
On Friday, the Mavericks punched their ticket to the next round with a lopsided win over the Clippers. Dallas will go on to face the Thunder.
Here's a look at the upcoming schedule, as well as all the playoff scores. All games airing on ABC, ESPN and NBA TV are streaming on fubo (try for free).
Friday's playoff games:
- Game 6: Magic 103, Cavaliers 96 -- (Series tied 3-3)
- Game 6: Mavericks 114, Clippers 101 -- (DAL wins series 4-2)
Below is a look at the complete playoff bracket.
2024 NBA playoff bracket
Upcoming NBA playoffs schedule
Saturday, May 4
Game 1: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, 7 p.m., TNT
Sunday, May 5
Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Magic, TBD
Monday, May 6
Game 1: Knicks vs. Pacers, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Game 2: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, 10 p.m., TNT
Tuesday, May 7
Game 1: Thunder vs. Clippers/Mavericks, TBD
Wednesday, May 8
Game 2: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT
Thursday, May 9
Game 2: Thunder vs. Clippers/Mavericks, TBD, ESPN/fubo
Friday, May 10
Game 3: Pacers vs. Knicks, 7 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Saturday, May 11
Game 3: Clippers/Mavericks vs. Thunder, 3:30, ABC/fubo
Sunday, May 12
Game 4: Pacers vs. Knicks, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, 8 p.m., TNT
Monday, May 13
Game 4: Clippers/Mavericks vs. Thunder, TBD, TNT
Tuesday, May 14
Game 5*: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, TBD
Thursday, May 16
Game 6*: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, TBD
Sunday, May 19
Game 7*: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, TBD
NBA playoffs: First-round scores
Celtics vs. Heat
Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94
Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101
Game 3: Celtics 104, Heat 84
Game 4: Celtics 102, Heat 88
Game 5: Celtics 118, Heat 84
(Boston wins series 4-1)
Knicks vs. 76ers
Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104
Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101
Game 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114
Game 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92
Game 5: 76ers 112, Knicks 106 (OT)
Game 6: Knicks 118, 76ers 115
(Knicks win series 4-2)
Bucks vs. Pacers
Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94
Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108
Game 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118 (OT)
Game 4: Pacers 126, Bucks 113
Game 5: Bucks 115, Pacers 92
Game 6: Pacers 120, Bucks 98
(Indiana wins series 4-2)
Cavaliers vs. Magic
Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83
Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86
Game 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83
Game 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89
Game 5: Cavaliers 104, Magic 103
Game 6: Magic 103, Cavaliers 96
Thunder vs. Pelicans
Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92
Game 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92
Game 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85
Game 4: Thunder 97, Pelicans 89
(Oklahoma City wins series 4-0)
Nuggets vs. Lakers
Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103
Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99
Game 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105
Game 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108
Game 5: Nuggets 108, Lakers 106
(Denver wins series 4-1)
Timberwolves vs. Suns
Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95
Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93
Game 3: Timberwolves 126, Suns 109
Game 4: Timberwolves 122, Suns 116
(Minnesota wins series 4-0)
Clippers vs. Mavericks
Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97
Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93
Game 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90
Game 4: Clippers 116, Mavericks 111
Game 5: Mavericks 123, Clippers 93
Game 6: Mavericks 114, Clippers 101
(Dallas wins series 4-2)