The 2024 NBA playoffs are in full swing, and the Knicks and Pacers both advanced to the second round on Thursday night. The Knicks finished off their wild series with the 76ers, winning Game 6 in Philly by three points to move on to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the second year in a row. The Pacers, meanwhile, ousted the Bucks on Thursday night, winning Game 6 at home for a 4-2 series win. The Bucks did not have Giannis Antetokounmpo for any of their brief playoff run, as their two-time MVP was sidelined with a calf injury.

The Knicks and Pacers will square off in the second round, and just 10 teams remain in the postseason bracket. The Celtics became the first East team to punch their ticket to the second round on Wednesday night. The Celtics eliminated the Heat, blowing out Miami in Game 5 for a 4-1 series victory. The top-seeded Celtics will face either the Cavaliers or Magic in the next round.

The Timberwolves, Nuggets and Thunder are all moving on in the West. Minnesota and Oklahoma City swept the Suns and Pelicans, respectively, while Denver took out the Lakers in five games.

On Friday, the Mavericks punched their ticket to the next round with a lopsided win over the Clippers. Dallas will go on to face the Thunder.

Here's a look at the upcoming schedule, as well as all the playoff scores. All games airing on ABC, ESPN and NBA TV are streaming on fubo (try for free).

Friday's playoff games:

Game 6: Magic 103, Cavaliers 96 -- (Series tied 3-3)

Game 6: Mavericks 114, Clippers 101 -- (DAL wins series 4-2)

Below is a look at the complete playoff bracket.

2024 NBA playoff bracket

Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports

Upcoming NBA playoffs schedule

Saturday, May 4

Game 1: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, 7 p.m., TNT

Sunday, May 5

Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Magic, TBD

Monday, May 6

Game 1: Knicks vs. Pacers, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, 10 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, May 7

Game 1: Thunder vs. Clippers/Mavericks, TBD

Wednesday, May 8

Game 2: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT

Thursday, May 9

Game 2: Thunder vs. Clippers/Mavericks, TBD, ESPN/fubo

Friday, May 10

Game 3: Pacers vs. Knicks, 7 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Saturday, May 11

Game 3: Clippers/Mavericks vs. Thunder, 3:30, ABC/fubo

Sunday, May 12

Game 4: Pacers vs. Knicks, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, 8 p.m., TNT

Monday, May 13

Game 4: Clippers/Mavericks vs. Thunder, TBD, TNT

Tuesday, May 14

Game 5*: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, TBD

Thursday, May 16

Game 6*: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, TBD

Sunday, May 19

Game 7*: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, TBD

NBA playoffs: First-round scores



Celtics vs. Heat

Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94

Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101

Game 3: Celtics 104, Heat 84

Game 4: Celtics 102, Heat 88

Game 5: Celtics 118, Heat 84

(Boston wins series 4-1)

Knicks vs. 76ers

Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104

Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101

Game 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114

Game 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92

Game 5: 76ers 112, Knicks 106 (OT)

Game 6: Knicks 118, 76ers 115

(Knicks win series 4-2)

Bucks vs. Pacers

Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94

Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108

Game 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118 (OT)

Game 4: Pacers 126, Bucks 113

Game 5: Bucks 115, Pacers 92

Game 6: Pacers 120, Bucks 98

(Indiana wins series 4-2)

Cavaliers vs. Magic

Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83

Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86

Game 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83

Game 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89

Game 5: Cavaliers 104, Magic 103

Game 6: Magic 103, Cavaliers 96

Thunder vs. Pelicans

Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92

Game 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92

Game 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85

Game 4: Thunder 97, Pelicans 89

(Oklahoma City wins series 4-0)

Nuggets vs. Lakers

Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99

Game 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105

Game 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108

Game 5: Nuggets 108, Lakers 106

(Denver wins series 4-1)

Timberwolves vs. Suns

Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93

Game 3: Timberwolves 126, Suns 109

Game 4: Timberwolves 122, Suns 116

(Minnesota wins series 4-0)

Clippers vs. Mavericks

Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97

Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93

Game 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90

Game 4: Clippers 116, Mavericks 111

Game 5: Mavericks 123, Clippers 93

Game 6: Mavericks 114, Clippers 101

(Dallas wins series 4-2)