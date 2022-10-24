Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Memphis
Current Records: Brooklyn 1-1; Memphis 2-1
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 4 of 2019. The Nets will take on Memphis at 8 p.m. ET Monday at FedExForum after having had a few days off. If the contest is anything like the Grizz's 132-120 victory from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Brooklyn came out on top in a nail-biter against the Toronto Raptors this past Friday, sneaking past 109-105. Having forecasted a close win for Brooklyn, the oddsmakers were right on the money. They can attribute much of their success to center Nicolas Claxton, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds along with four blocks, and point guard Kyrie Irving, who had 30 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Memphis lost to the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 137-96. Memphis was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 64-36. The top scorer for the Grizzlies was point guard Ja Morant (20 points).
Brooklyn's win lifted them to 1-1 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if the Nets can repeat their recent success or if the Grizz bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.49
Odds
The Grizzlies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Memphis have won ten out of their last 14 games against Brooklyn.
- Mar 23, 2022 - Memphis 132 vs. Brooklyn 120
- Jan 03, 2022 - Memphis 118 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Jan 08, 2021 - Memphis 115 vs. Brooklyn 110
- Dec 28, 2020 - Memphis 116 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Mar 04, 2020 - Memphis 118 vs. Brooklyn 79
- Oct 27, 2019 - Memphis 134 vs. Brooklyn 133
- Jan 04, 2019 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Memphis 100
- Nov 30, 2018 - Memphis 131 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Mar 19, 2018 - Brooklyn 118 vs. Memphis 115
- Nov 26, 2017 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Memphis 88
- Mar 06, 2017 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Memphis 109
- Feb 13, 2017 - Memphis 112 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Feb 10, 2016 - Memphis 109 vs. Brooklyn 90
- Oct 31, 2015 - Memphis 101 vs. Brooklyn 91