Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Memphis

Current Records: Brooklyn 1-1; Memphis 2-1

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 4 of 2019. The Nets will take on Memphis at 8 p.m. ET Monday at FedExForum after having had a few days off. If the contest is anything like the Grizz's 132-120 victory from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Brooklyn came out on top in a nail-biter against the Toronto Raptors this past Friday, sneaking past 109-105. Having forecasted a close win for Brooklyn, the oddsmakers were right on the money. They can attribute much of their success to center Nicolas Claxton, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds along with four blocks, and point guard Kyrie Irving, who had 30 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Memphis lost to the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 137-96. Memphis was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 64-36. The top scorer for the Grizzlies was point guard Ja Morant (20 points).

Brooklyn's win lifted them to 1-1 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if the Nets can repeat their recent success or if the Grizz bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.49

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Memphis have won ten out of their last 14 games against Brooklyn.